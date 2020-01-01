Zungu: Amiens understand I want to spread my wings to play in Spain

The Bafana midfielder reveals his ambitions to leave French club and play in La Liga

Bafana Bafana and SC midfielder Bongani Zungu says he would like to play in , explaining that he is ready to move on with his life.

The former midfielder’s French club was relegated last week as Ligue1 decided against completing the season which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Paris St. Germain announced as 2019/20 champions, the 27-year-old midfielder wants to move on as he dreams of playing in the Uefa .

“I think the club understands and they know that I’m looking to spread my wings, to get a new challenge, and to be honest, I’m ready for that,” Zungu told GetFrenchFootballNews.

“But you don’t know what the future holds. I love the club; the president is amazing, and the fans…But personally I would like to move on with my career, and hopefully, it happens.”

The former University of Pretoria player came close to completing his switch to Real Mallorca in La Liga in the January transfer window, but the French club opted to retain his services at the last hour.

“I would love to play in , in La Liga. I think the league is nice, the teams play football, and yeah, I would like to hopefully get a club in Spain,” he added.

“Honestly, I don’t know if you heard…I almost left in January. I would like to play in the Champions League or maybe one day play in . I don’t know, you never know!

“So, play in the Champions League, play in England or in La Liga in one of the big teams.”

The player known as ‘Ben10’ left the Brazilians in July 2016 and joined Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes and impressed Amiens, whom he joined in 2017.

Taking a look at his contribution this past term, the Duduza-born midfielder featured in 24 games across all competitions and netted a single goal and one assist.