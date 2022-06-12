Zungu: Agent provides update on suspended Orlando Pirates midfielder's future

The 26-year-old has become a forgotten player at the Soweto giants having made just one appearance in the league this term

Orlando Pirates star Nkanyiso Zungu is most likely to stay put at the Soweto giants despite his lack of game time and suspension.



This is according to his agent Mike Makaab with the lanky midfielder having been following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his partner.



However, the charges of domestic violence were later dropped and Bucs stated that they would conduct their own internal investigation at the time, but the outcome of the investigation is yet to be made public and he has not played for the club since being placed under suspension.



“He is back in Joburg, and I think that all things being equal, we hopefully have got to the bottom of all the problems. At this point in time I still believe that he might be running out with Orlando Pirates next season," Maakab told .



"My feeling is that he will still be there, but again that’s a discussion that I will have to have, again, with the chairman [Irvin Khoza] and let us see where we go from there.



"The important thing is for him to adopt a professional attitude towards the game – we all know he’s got incredible talent and ability. He’s just got to become more focused and more disciplined.”



The left-footed player, who joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC in January 2020, will enter the final year of his contract next month and he has been urged to take his career seriously.



“He needs to understand that he can create a really significant future for himself if he does the right things," Makaab added.



"I also know the way the chairman thinks…the chairman is somebody that always looks to assist players who have issues and problems.



“But the chairman is also somebody who will lose patience if all of his endeavours fall on deaf ears.



"I think the most important thing is that Zungu has got to understand that he has been blessed with this unbelievable talent and has got to now ensure that he works at his craft so that his full potential is realized. If that happens, who knows where he might end up.”