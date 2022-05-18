Zuma: Suspended Kaizer Chiefs player's frustrated agent comments on possible Amakhosi exit

Kaizer Chiefs forward Dumisani Zuma's agent Basia Michaels has responded to a report indicating that the player is keen to leave the Soweto giants.



Last month, the 26-year-old was banned from all football activities by Chiefs for the second time this season with the club not specifying the reason he was suspended.



SABC Sport has now reported that Zuma’s camp has requested his clearance from the club, but Michaels couldn't confirm or deny whether they want to cut ties with Amakhosi, but she expects the outcome of the disciplinary process not to be favourable to the player.



“This is a difficult question to answer because you know how Chiefs are about the media coming out with their camp news before they do," Michaels told the same publication.



"We are still going through the disciplinary process and I ask that you give us time to ventilate it, from my personal experience the outcome won’t be favourable but weirder things have happened in football.”



Michaels, who is the Quality Talent Sports managing director, also stated that she is frustrated with how the initial information regarding her client’s suspension was communicated by the club.



“As soon as there is an outcome you know Chiefs will let the public know, sometimes even before we know…as the people involved," she said.



"We have been waiting much longer than usual when it comes to these kinds of happenings to be brutally honest."



Zuma remains contracted to Amakhosi until June 2023.