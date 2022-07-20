Zuma reflects on Kaizer Chiefs troubles and vows to prove critics wrong

The 27-year-old was released by the Soweto giants at the beginning of June as the club placed his disciplinary issues on record

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dumisani Zuma is keen to put what happened at Amakhosi behind him and promises to “stay away from trouble.”

Zuma hit the headlines last season when he was twice suspended by Chiefs for disciplinary reasons, but the player says “whatever has been said doesn’t bother" him as he tries to move on.

Now at AmaZulu, the midfielder has vowed to rejuvenate himself and prove his critics wrong.

“I think it’s very important because from what happened at Kaizer Chiefs, a lot has been said, so I think it’s time for me to prove people wrong,” Zuma told iDiksi Times.

“And focus on my game and bring back the passion of the sport I play, and do well. Everyone has family and friends so it’s very important for me to work hard here and get back to my best again.

“I would say there’s something I could do, I control what I can control. Whatever has been said doesn’t bother me and I know what happened and I don’t want to talk about it because I am at a new team now. There’s something I want to achieve.

“All I can say is that I will work hard and gain the trust again of the supporters, coaches and everyone.

“I can say this season I will try with everything I have to be back on form and enjoy my football and stay away from trouble.”

Despite being suspended twice by Chiefs last season, Zuma was also sidelined by a long-term injury.

“I think what I’ve learnt is to be strong mentally and don’t allow people to get into my head and focus on my game and training,” added Zuma.

“To play more games, injury free and help the team to achieve whatever they want to achieve.”

At AmaZulu, the midfielder will be coached by Brandon Truter who will be fighting to match or surpass his predecessor Benni McCarthy’s runner-up finish in the PSL.

Usuthu are the third PSL team Zuma is turning out for, having previously been at Bloemfontein Celtic.

“I think it’s been great. Coming to a new team with different mentalities,” Zuma continued.

“I think everything so far so good. And we hope that we’ll do well. Obviously, coming here to AmaZulu, it’s one of the main things, to get back to my form, to get back to my best.

“I think with the help of the coaches, and the players as well, I’ll be able to perform the way I was performing there at Chiefs.”