Zuma: Kaizer Chiefs provide update on suspended forward amid Stellenbosch FC links





Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs have provided an update on Dumisani Zuma amidst reports linking him with Stellenbosch FC.



The speedy forward was suspended from all football activities by Chiefs for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in November last year and recent rumours have indicated that Stellies are monitoring his situation at Amakhosi.



A source has told Sowetan that Zuma has resumed training with his Amakhosi teammates as the Soweto giants prepare for the second round of the current campaign.



“Zuma is back with the team. I saw him training with the rest of the squad on Monday. They have given him a lifeline to showcase his talent again. He’s still going through the rehabilitation process. It looks like the club deducted a certain amount of money from his salary as a fine,’’ said the source.



It seems Chiefs have given Zuma a second chance as his agent Basia Michaels confirmed that the former Bloemfontein Celtic star is indeed back in training, but she refused to provide move details regarding her client.



“Yes, he [Zuma] is training with the team again but I don’t think it’s for me to comment further when Chiefs have published every step of the way. I am not at liberty to give more details,’’ Michaels told the same publication.



The 26-year-old, who scored once in 14 PSL games last term, is yet to play for Amakhosi this season as he was nursing an injury prior to his suspension.



Chiefs' corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa could not deny or confirm whether Zuma has resumed training and he insisted that the club will make an announcement regarding the player at the appropriate time.



“If we don’t report something, you can go with the report that you have. We will make a statement when it’s the right time. The league is on recess, so we’re not under pressure to give an update on this matter,’’ Maphosa told Sowetan.



Zuma joined Chiefs from Celtic prior to the start of the 2017/18 season and his current deal with the Soweto giants will expire at the end of June 2023.