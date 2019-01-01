Zuma: Kaizer Chiefs attacker pens fresh three-year deal

The 24-year will be at Amakhosi at least until July 2023 after singing a new contract with the club

Attacker Dumisani Zuma has signed a new three-year deal with .

The attacking midfielder joined the Soweto giants from Bloemfontein over two seasons ago, but he only regained his old form towards the end of last year.

According to Amakhosi, Zuma's new contract will be effective from July 2020, meaning the player is still on the old contract right now.

Zuma is currently one of the important members of Ernst Middendorp's team this season although he's often used as an impact player rather than as a starter.

Zuma commits to another 3 years. Dumsani Zuma has signed a contract extension with the Club; July 2020 to June 2023.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/k7DSa0uZBg — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 12, 2019

The 24-year-old utility player is in his third season with Chiefs, but he's guaranteed to stay at the club at least until June 2023.

Zuma has 130 minutes of domestic football under his belt from four league matches that Amakhosi have played so far this season.

He has scored twice in those four matches and the Chiefs hierarchy saw the need to reward him with an improved contract.

Chiefs face at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening, and Zuma will be expected to play a pivotal role in helping the team win the match.

Zuma signs a new contract soon after Erick Mathoho was handed a new contract which will also expires in 2023.