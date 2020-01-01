Zuma: Kaizer Chiefs are still learning Hunt's philosophy

After coming on as a second half substitute in his first appearance of the season on Wednesday, the 25-year-old is in line to start on Saturday

midfielder Dumisani Zuma has defended their slow start to their Premier Soccer League ( ) season, saying players are still adapting to coach Gavin Hunt’s philosophy.

Chiefs gear up for their eighth league match when they host Bloemfontein at FNB Stadium.

After assuming the Amakhosi helm in September, Hunt has struggled to stabilise the Chiefs ship still reeling from a near-miss of last season's league title.

Exiting the MTN8 following a heavy defeat by rivals , labouring into the Caf first round and failure to win their last five PSL games has characterised Chiefs’ term so far.

But it's not all doom and gloom for Zuma whose return to full fitness could be good news for Hunt who continues searching for a winning combination.

Despite Chiefs yet to hit the right form, Zuma believes the team has improved in their last few games.

“We also have to use this game [against Celtic] to bounce back as our performances are getting better,” said Zuma as per Far Post.

“I can say it is still early, we have a new coach and we’re still understanding his philosophy. But I think now we are improving, especially in the last two games, and I’m sure we will continue and get positive results.”

After losing 2-1 to SuperSport United on Wednesday, it was the first time for Chiefs to score in two successive league games this season, having also drawn 2-2 with Black the previous weekend.

That could be a positive for Hunt who could start Zuma against Celtic as he is desperate for supply from a midfield that has been lacking creativity.

Zuma played the final 33 minutes against SuperSport in his first game of the season and earned Chiefs a penalty in a match he was making a return from injury.

“I’m feeling good, at least my body is responding well, and I would like to thank the coaches for being patient with me during injuries and other things that were affecting me,” Zuma said.

Chiefs face a Celtic side that defeated them 3-1 during the PSL bio-bubble in August and has made it to two Cup finals in three months and arrive at FNB Stadium on the backdrop of two straight league wins.

“It will be a tough game as they gave us problems last season in the two rounds [in the league]. They are doing well as they were in the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 final, so it’s going to be tough,” said Zuma.

Also expected to be back from injury for Chiefs is striker Samir Nurkovic who is yet to play a single match this season.