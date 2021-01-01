Zuma explains why Kaizer Chiefs must aim for big home win over Simba SC

While Amakhosi are struggling domestically down in 10th position on the table, they're enjoying their best ever run in the Champions League

Wary of a difficult second leg, Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Dumisani Zuma says it's important to secure an emphatic victory over Simba SC in Saturday evening's Caf Champions League first leg quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium.

Prior to this season, Chiefs had never even made it as far as the final group stage of Africa's premier club competition.

According to Zuma, the players are aware of the historical significance of Saturday's match and while being appreciative of the run they've been on, they don't want it to stop now.

"It's the first time that Kaizer Chiefs has qualified for the quarter-finals, so us players are very grateful," Zuma told the Amakhosi media department.

"We are ready for the challenge - we're not there to make up the numbers, we want to go further in the competition."

The second leg will take place at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, next Saturday, May 22.

Zuma says it's vital to have a good first leg advantage when Amakhosi take on Simba in their own backyard.

"We know very well it's not going to be an easy match, but I think we must take advantage that we are playing at home. It's not easy playing away, once we win with a bigger margin of a score, it will help us when playing away," he added.

"The important thing is that we mustn't lose either of the games, home or away. I trust the boys."

This is the second time Simba have made the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, having reached that stage in the 2018/19 season before being knocked out 4-1 on aggregate by Tout Puissant Mazembe of the DR Congo.

Going into the game on Saturday, the visiting side have won the last five games they played in domestically. However, their last match was all the way back on April 27, after last weekend's Kariakoo derby against Yanga SC was cancelled.

Chiefs, meanwhile, are on a four-match winless streak since beating Mamelodi Sundowns on April 25.