Zuma does not regret Kaizer Chiefs mistakes during troubled Amakhosi spell

AmaZulu forward Dumisani Zuma has no regrets over his off-field incidents at Kaizer Chiefs which led to the Soweto giants cutting ties with him.

Zuma explained why he does not regret his mistakes at Chiefs

The winger said off-field issues were part of a learning process

Zuma scored as AmaZulu thrashed Chiefs on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bloemfontein Celtic winger said the mistakes were part of a learning process which have helped him grow and he does not feel any guilt over them.

Zuma was plagued by a number of off-field issues and was suspended twice by Chiefs last season, with Amakhosi also claiming that they had sent him to rehab before parting ways with him one year before his contract expired.

The player has been on the mend since joining AmaZulu before the start of the 2022-23 campaign, featuring in 10 PSL matches while scoring one goal, coincidentally against Chiefs, when he opened the scoring in Friday’s 4-0 victory.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think I started my career well, like everything was going well,” he told iDiski Times.

“But after the incidents that happened at Chiefs, that’s when I realised that sometimes in life, there are ups and downs and we learn a lot from mistakes.”

“So, I think I don’t regret the mistakes I made because it was part of growing. I had my good days I had my bad days so now I know what I need to do in order to keep myself at the level I want.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zuma joined Chiefs from Celtic in 2017 and made 100 appearances while scoring 13 goals. His spell at the club was, however, marred with several disciplinary breaches, including driving under the influence while he was out recovering from an injury.

That led to a lack of trust from coach Aurthur Zwane who only used him in three matches last season before the club terminated his contract after getting fed up.

WHAT’S NEXT? AmaZulu face Marumo Gallants in their next PSL fixture on January 21 when Zuma will likely be in the starting XI again.