Zuma capable of replacing Billiat at Kaizer Chiefs - Middendorp

The Amakhosi manager has shared an update on the skillful attacker but is not worried about potential replacements

coach Ernst Middendorp is confident midfielder Dumisani Zuma has the ability to fill the void should Khama Billiat fail to recover for their next Premier Soccer League ( ) match against Bloemfontein .

The PSL log leaders are set to return to action on December 07 at home to Siwelele, but the Zimbabwean is doubtful for the clash as he limped off against Stellenbosch on Wednesday night owing to a hamstring injury.

Although the German manager could not indicate if the former striker will be back in time for the match, he insisted that they are not worried about his absence as they have enough quality and depth.

“A lot of people are talking and talking about whatever, it is a fact that we have our next game on December 7,” Middendorp told the media.

“If you have some players like Kearyn Baccus too, it is not only Khama, he also comes from an injury, we played him intentionally for only 45 minutes on Sunday and he needs one or two more days recovery time and we can give him that.

“I don’t know actually how it is in the moment with Khama Billiat, but it will definitely be a close job to do to get him into the game on December 7, but I believe we have the options in replacing [him] and that is what I am always highlighting.

“I know we have a certain number of key and core players no doubt about it, but I know we put a lot of attention into the daily preparations.

“Each and everybody has the right, and when I see in a week a player is preparing himself and wants to play and we have a number of players still outside, not really being part of matchday by match day.

“I believe in Dumisani coming in to replace Khama to get into a specific situation and the initiative was quite effective, that is how we deal with it.”

Article continues below

With the club’s medical team having more than a week to assess the 29-year-old's progress, it remains to be seen if Billiat will indeed recover from the niggling injury.

In addition, the Soweto giants will receive a boost with veteran defender Erick Mathoho set to make his return from suspension against his former club as they will look to stretch their lead on the PSL log standings.