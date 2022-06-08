Usuthu are hoping to revive the talented player's career following a disappointing five-year spell with Amakhosi

AmaZulu FC have reinforced their attacking department with the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dumisani Zuma.



The 27-year-old was a free agent after being released by Chiefs last week having had disciplinary issues at the Naturena-based giants, where he was suspended twice this season for misconduct.



However, Zuma's agent Basia Michaels has revealed that the speedy player has found a new home at AmaZulu who have also signed Orlando Pirates striker Frank Mhango as the Durban side prepares for the 2022-23 season.



“Yes, we have signed with AmaZulu and the president was one of the very first people to give me a call once Chiefs had released a statement in the manner in which they did," Michaels told SABC Sport.



"We had a good number of conversations and within a short space of time, we had signed. Dumisani would love to go back to his home province and play there.



"He is looking forward to a new challenge – one that doesn’t have too much difficulty and him being weighed down as painfully as his past journey has.



"With the support that has been offered by president Zungu, I think we will be able to see the rise of the player again.”



Michaels, who is an executive manager at Quality Talent Sports, also disclosed that her client has signed a four-year deal with the KwaZulu-Natal giants as he looks to revive his career.



“It’s a four-year deal, and it’s not a deal, with all due respect, that has taken into account what is being reported in the media," she added.



“It’s a deal that gives him a good platform and base to be able to grow from there, and has performance benefits that will make sure he plays as well as we know Dumisani to be able to play."