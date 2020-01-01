Zulu will have to repay Kaizer Chiefs' faith after extending his contract – Agent

The Amakhosi defender’s agent speaks about why the club decided to retain the 27-year’old’s services

defender Philani Zulu’s agent Saheed Adebayo says his client will work harder than before to repay the faith shown in him by the Naturena giants.

The former left-back recently extended his stay with Amakhosi with a further year and Adebayo says there will be an improvement in the 27-year-old’s contribution.

Although Zulu has struggled for regular game time under coach Ernst Middendorp, the contract extension is a sign that he is still in the Premier Soccer League ( ) table-toppers’ plans.

“He [Zulu] said he’ll work hard to repay the club’s faith shown to him,” said Adebayo as quoted by DailySun.

“This [contract renewal] is good for him because he didn’t play too much last and this season. I know him as a hard-working boy and that’s why Chiefs considered and renewed his contract.

“I feel there’ll be more improvement than in the past seasons.”

The versatile player that can also play as winger joined the Soweto giants in July 2017 when they were led by former manager Giovanni Solinas, but has struggled to cement his place in the team.

When Chiefs signed him, they were looking for the long term successor for veteran defender Tsepo Masilela who was released in 2018 and is now playing for .

However, Zulu has not yet managed to assume that role as the German mentor prefers the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman.

In the current campaign, Zulu has only featured in three PSL matches for the club and will need to fight harder to convince the technical team he deserves to start ahead of Ntiya-Ntiya and the former Cape Town defender.

Meanwhile, Chiefs decided to release midfielders Kabelo Mahlasela and Joseph Molangoane whilst opting to retain Zulu, goalkeeper Brylon Petersen as well as out of favour playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase.

On the other hand, the Glamour Boys have released midfielder George Maluleka who has since joined reigning league champions on a three-year deal.