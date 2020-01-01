Zulu: Motaung has not mentioned anything about Kaizer Chiefs winger – Agent

The Amakhosi winger’s agent reveals he’s in the dark regarding the future of his client

midfielder Philani Zulu faces an uncertain future at Naturena as his agent Saheed Adebayo remains in the dark, saying the Soweto giants are yet to open negotiations.

The former left-footed player is struggling for regular game time under coach Ernst Middendorp, as the German tactician prefers to play Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman in the left-back spot.

Moreover, Adebayo explains that football manager Bobby Motaung has not indicated the club’s intentions regarding his client, yet he hopes things will be cleared after the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this point in time, I don’t know what is going to happen with Zulu at Chiefs since the league was suspended,” Adebayo told DailySun.

“Bobby Motaung [Chiefs football manager] has not mentioned anything to me if the club will renew his contract. But I think things will become clearer when the season resumes.”

The 27-year-old winger completed his switch to the Premier Soccer League ( ) table-toppers in 2017 but he has found the going tough this season.

Zulu has featured in three league matches this season just before the matches were indefinitely suspended due to the pandemic.

In contrast, the former Cape Town versatile player, Sasman, has featured in 14 matches and provided a single goal whilst Ntiya-Ntiya has played 16 games, both in all competitions.

With the PSL yet to decide on when the 2019/20 season should resume, the former Team of Choice winger's future is set to remain the subject of speculation in the media circles.

On the other hand, the Pietermaritzburg-born player joins the likes of midfielders Joseph Molangoane, Siphelele Ntshangase, goalkeeper Brylon Petersen and striker Leonardo Castro whose futures remain a subject of speculation.

Meanwhile, long-serving midfielder George Maluleka has since joined on a pre-contract and media reports suggest a number of players are set to join him in search of regular game time.