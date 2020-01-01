Zulu keen for Kaizer Chiefs to have 'bite' upfront and improved defence

Amakhosi’s season has so far exposed some serious attacking shortcomings as well as defensive frailties

midfielder Philani Zulu has identified areas his team should improve on, saying they need more attacking prowess as well as improvements at the back.

Chiefs forwards have not scored in four matches so far this season, relying on defender Yagan Sasman’s brace in the MTN8 quarter-final against as well as Gregory Damons' own goal in their league win over .

They have conceded seven goals including 3-0 defeats by and , with their defence struggling to cope against the traditional rivals.

Now, the Soweto giants are preparing to face TS Galaxy in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League encounter at FNB Stadium on the backdrop of those disappointing results.

“So far, so good. The preparations are coming along very well,” Zulu told the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

“We had to put what happened in the past and continue working looking forward to the next match. We can’t dwell on the past but work on our mistakes and try working together looking forward because we need each and every match to perform at our best and get the results we require.

“From the games we won, we took out all the positives and try to work on them into the following games. It is just that we need to have a little bit of bite going forward and even our defence because we work so hard at training and we try our best to execute in the game.

“We just need to work on the little mistakes, the little elements to add on to our game and then we will be a perfect team and unstoppable.”

Chiefs will also be treading on delicate ground against a TS Galaxy side who beat them in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final, whilst they were in the second tier.

“Obviously it’s a different ball game. Every team that plays against Chiefs give their all, they need no motivation because the game itself is enough,” said Zulu.

“We know we always have to be at our best and give our A-game because nobody is going to give it so easy to us. We just have to work hard as we prepare for Galaxy. We know every game is a Cup final to us, so this is a very important game.”

Zulu is enjoying more playing minutes under coach Gavin Hunt after struggling for game time during the era of former coach Ernest Middendorp last season.

Hunt has switched the attacking midfielder into a left-back where he is contesting for a place against Sasman.

“Obviously there has been a change, but not much of a change. It is just a matter of confidence and with the coach coming in, he sees different aspects and different ability in me. I’m trying to just work on that ability and help the team in every way I can,” Zulu said.

“I’m comfortable in any position. I was fortunate enough to be versatile. Wherever I’m deployed I’ll try my best to work according to the plan and if it’s working, I just make sure that I follow the instruction and it makes everything easy.”

Chiefs are keen for motivation against TS Galaxy ahead of next Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg against Orlando Pirates.