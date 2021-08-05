Zulu: Kaizer Chiefs discard resurfaces at AmaZulu as club unveils seven new signings

Benni McCarthy has beefed up his Usuthu squad as he prepares for a PSL title challenge and maiden Caf Champions League campaign

Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Philani Zulu has joined AmaZulu together with six other new players at the club.

AmaZulu also unveiled national Under-23 captain Tercious Malepe, Tsepang Moremi, young attacker Lindani Shange and Gambia international Matarr Ceesay.

Another Chiefs star Keagan Buchanan and winger Mxolisi Kunene had already been confirmed as new arrivals in coach Benni McCarthy’s side and were also paraded on Thursday.

Zulu finds a new home at Usuthu just over a week after he was released by Chiefs.

The player is a direct replacement for left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso who went the other way to join the Soweto giants.

Also the arrival of experienced Bafana Bafana star Sifiso Hlanti complicated his future at Amakhosi, leading to his exit.

Former Orlando Pirates defender Tercious Malepe is also a new addition at Usuthu, fresh from coming from participation at his second Olympic Games.

The centre-back is returning to the Premier Soccer League after spending last season in Ukraine at FK Minaj.

Young attacker Shange has been promoted from the reserve side to the senior team while midfielder Ceesay arrives from Senegalese side Casa Sports after impressing McCarthy during a period of trials.

The 21-year-old is already a full Gambia international with two caps.

AmaZulu also welcomed little-known Tsepang Moremi who turned out for Bizana Pondo Chiefs in the National First Division last season.

Even more signings are expected at AmaZulu according to club president Sandile Zungu.

“We’re not done with signing on players and we are working on some. Benni is a very demanding coach and we’re trying hard to sign more,” said Zungu as per iDiski Times.

The beefing up of the squad comes as Usuthu prepare to play Caf Champions League football for the first time in their history after finishing second in the Premier Soccer League last season.

After impressing last term, there are also expectations for them to challenge for the PSL title again.

McCarthy and his men kick-off their season on July 15 by hosting Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

A week later, they travel to Mamelodi Sundowns to begin their PSL campaign.

Usuthu have just returned to Durban from a week-long pre-season camp in Mpumalanga.