Zulu: Former Kaizer Chiefs star among Sekhukhune United's confirmed new signings

Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs star Philani Zulu ahead of the PSL resumption.

Zulu and Mahashe have reinforced Babina Noko's defence

Ntiya-Ntiya will renew his rivalry with his former Chiefs teammate Zulu

The new signings could make their official debut for Sekhukhune against AmaZulu

WHAT HAPPENED? Zulu has joined Babina Noko alongside Mzwanele Mahashe who was released by TS Galaxy at the end of last season.

While Zulu has also been a free agent since he parted ways with AmaZulu in June this year and the two players have now been given a chance to revive their careers in Limpopo.

Sekhukhune, who are under the guidance of coach Brandon Truter, issued the following statement on Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT DID SEKHUKHUNE SAY?: "With preparations for the last round matches of the 2022/23 PSL season in full swing, Sekhukhune United Football Club are delighted to announce the latest additions to strengthen the squad," a club statement read.

"Mzwanele Mahashe revealed that he is looking forward to the new challenges in this new environment. He is going to work hard for consideration in the starting line up to assist the team to turn a corner in the DSTV Premiership League.

"Philani Zulu is excited to be part of Babina Noko Family as he will be reunited with his former Coach Brandon Truter, whom he worked with at AmaZulu for three months last season. He wants to make significant impact by ensuring that the team finished in a respectable position.

"Sekhukhune United FC would like to welcome Mahashe and Zulu to the Babina Noko family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zulu will renew his rivalry with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya as the duo battle for the left-back or left wing-back positions under Truter.

The two players competed for the same position at Chiefs as teammates between 2017 and 2021 with Zulu being preferred ahead of Ntiya-Ntiya.

While Mahashe will strengthen the central defensive department where he will compete with the likes of Edwin Gyimah, Sello Motsepe, Daniel Cardoso and Denwin Farmer.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ZULU AND MAHASHE? Sekhukhune are scheduled to battle it out with AmaZulu FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 31 as the 2022-23 campaign resumes.

Babina Noko will be able to register Zulu and Mahashe before this game as they both have their clearances.