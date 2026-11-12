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Spain once again proved they speak only the language of victory, as the world champions left the Czech capital with a precious win that preserved their perfect record, tightened their grip on the top of the group, and extended their unstoppable run of victories, confirming that Spanish dominance is not merely a phase but a complete project that wants to seize everything, from the World Cup to the Nations League.

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When the final whistle blew in Prague, Martin Zubimendi spoke the clearest. The midfielder reflected on a hugely important match, and on the mask across his face that never stopped him running the engine room in Rodri's absence.

The Basque started in place of the injured Rodri, and with the Barcelona star missing, his role becomes pivotal. He walked out in Prague knowing it would be a fiercely competitive night.

Zubimendi said afterwards, according to the Spanish newspaper "Sport": "We knew we had to play a hugely important match, we knew we had to play a very serious game. They had chances, but we turned the result in our favour."

The mask posed its own challenge, a sight that caught everyone's attention. "Things went better than I expected, I started to get used to it, getting minutes of play and adapting to the situation, which is not always easy when you join the national team and play a few minutes, then play a match against a strong opponent like the Czech Republic," he said.

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Set pieces were Spain's biggest problem, and the Czechs made them count. Zubimendi and his teammates had been warned. "We were talking about this just now, if there is one thing we need to improve from this match, it is set pieces. That is what we need to work on," he confirmed.

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It was a special night for Alex Baena too. The Atletico Madrid man opened the scoring and dazzles whenever he pulls on the national shirt, proving once again he deserves De la Fuente's trust.

"We controlled the match excellently," Baena said. "At some moments, we had many chances to score from set pieces, and we were able to score a second goal."

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He went on: "We were calm on the pitch, in control of the course of play, with some hesitation because of their chances from set pieces, but we put in a good performance and we are happy with the win."

His goal arrived from the penalty spot, and even he did not see it coming. "When I saw the penalty taker, I was surprised, but I am happy to help the team by scoring a goal. Ferran was on the pitch, and Fabian, and me too. Any of us is capable of taking a penalty," he said.

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Next comes England in Madrid, a clash to decide who tops the group and who heads into the quarter-finals with a champion's confidence. Spain arrive buoyant after Prague. A new generation keeps proving it can carry the load, even without Rodri, even with Zubimendi in a mask, even when Baena is stunned to find the ball at his feet from the spot.