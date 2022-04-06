Zongo: 'No football' in average PSL and I can't watch Kaizer Chiefs

Former SuperSport United player Masibusane Zongo has claimed the state of the Premier Soccer League has deteriorated to the point where he cannot watch it.

The 32-year-old also said he can only afford to watch the current champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and he took a swipe at the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, for their poor football.

"What we are watching in the PSL now is not football," Zongo said, as per Sowetan Live.

"There is no football now. When you want to watch football, you must watch [Mamelodi] Sundowns. Sundowns are the only team I enjoy watching because they play good football.

"Orlando Pirates are on and off and I don’t even watch [Kaizer] Chiefs. I just can’t."

"I am sorry for talking like that, and I hope amajita [the guys] will forgive me. I hope they’ll be honest with themselves because some of the players we watch today, haai [no man]."

Zongo went ahead and gave the example of players that graced the league before claiming the current ones are just average.

"I don’t watch the PSL at the moment. What I am going to watch? Our style of football has changed. Those who came before us used to watch skilful players like Teenage Dladla and other top players of that generation," he continued.

"Football used to be nice at the time when we had players like the late Isaac 'Shakes' Kungwane, Jabulani Mendu, Teko Modise, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Emmanuel ‘Scara’ Ngobese, Masibusane Zongo, Junior Khanye, Jabu Mahlangu, Skapie Malatsi and others. That was football at its best.

"These days, I’ll rather watch overseas football than the PSL. From my time when I was a ball boy at SuperSport, I watched guys like Teko and I used to enjoy football but now it's no longer the same.

"The problem is the style being played at the moment. That’s why the PSL is average because we have average players."

In his assessment of the national team, he wondered why Sundowns’ Haashim Domingo does not play for Bafana Bafana.

"Look at the national team, there are players like Haashim Domingo at Sundowns, and he is not even in the national team, and that boy is a star," he concluded.

"We have players like Sphelele Mkhulise, but they are not in the national team. What I am saying is that the level of football in the country has gone down significantly."