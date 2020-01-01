Zongo has not reported for duty at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The 29-year-old recently made his return to the NFD but his club doesn't know his whereabouts

Former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United dribbling wizard Masibusane Zongo has gone AWOL, his club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila [TTM] confirmed.

According to a statement released by the National First Division (NFD) outfit, the left-footer has not been seen since February 28.

On the day, TTM granted Zongo permission to spend time with his child and he was expected to report back for training four days later.

However, to date, Zongo hasn't reported for duty and the club doesn't know his whereabouts.

TTM said efforts to get hold of Zongo have been futile as the player's phone is currently off but they are hopeful he will return to the club and hear his side of the story before taking any steps.

Zongo joined the Limpopo-based club on a six-month deal from ABC Motsepe League side D'General during the January transfer window.

TTM released the following statement on Tuesday:

The newly signed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) midfielder Masibusane Zongo has not reported back to work after our game against Cape Umoya United on Friday, the 28th of February.

Zongo asked to go home to see his child after the game. The team made arrangements for him to fly back on Sunday instead of travelling back with the whole team on Friday night. Currently, nobody knows where he is but it’s too early to conclude the player has gone back to his old infamous ways of disappearing without notifying the club.

All we can say now is that Zongo did not report to work when training resumed on Tuesday, March 3 and we will wait for him to return before we can further discuss. We are anxious to hear from anyone who may know his whereabouts as his phone is switched off.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined TTM in January this year on a short-term deal that will last until the end of this season, with an option to renew depending on his performance.