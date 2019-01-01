Zongo: Former SuperSport United winger joins Kamohelo Mokotjo's team

The 29-year-old dribbling wizard has been given a lifeline by D'General FC in the Free State ABC Motsepe League

Former SuperSport United and Platinum Stars midfielder Masibuzane Zongo has found a new home in the ABC Motsepe League.

Zongo has joined D'General FC in the Free State province in an attempt to revive his fading football career.

The left-footed player had been struggling to find a club, especially in the since leaving Royal Eagles.

His off-the-field issues made it difficult for the majority of teams to give him a second chance in football.

However, D'General FC saw the need to give him a chance and use his experience to help the team gain promotion to the NFD.

D'General FC is co-owned by Bafana Bafana and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo and Lesedi FM DJ Nyakallo Leine, famously known as Ba2Cada.

Leine took to his Facebook page to break the news on Wednesday.

The club is based in Botshabelo and it is in its first year of existence but the team is already challenging for honours.