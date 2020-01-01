Zondo: Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach eyeing job at PSL club

The former Siwelele manager hopes to return to the top-flight, saying his life is all about football

As he is currently unemployed, former Bloemfontein coach Khabo Zondo wants to have another opportunity to manage a Premier Soccer League ( ) club.

Having previously worked with and , the Durban-born tactician says he only knows football.

The 58-year-old recently worked with legends such as Doctor Khumalo and Jerry Sikhosana as they were tasked with unearthing raw talent for the Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search, but the campaign has reportedly been terminated by the sponsors.

More teams

“There’s nothing else I know more than football,” he said as quoted by DailySun.

“All my life I have been in football with teams that did not have the financial muscle. I have paid my dues from development to the first-team level.

“I’m hoping if the opportunity comes it will be from clubs that have all the materials and I can showcase what I am capable of.”

According to the report, the former Tembisa Classic and Royal Eagles boss is currently helping private schools with coaching.

Article continues below

Taking a look at his coaching achievements, the veteran manager led Phunya Sele Sele to Telkom Knockout Cup glory in 2007 and also led Abafana Bes’thende to gain promotion to the top-flight back in the 1999/00 campaign.

On the other hand, Zondo was also part of the Bafana Bafana technical bench as well as leading the South African U20 side between 2010 and 2011.

With the PSL season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zondo’s wait to get a job could continue as the league’s governing body is yet to decide regarding the resumption of the matches.