The Serbian marksman has found a new home after parting ways with Amakhosi where he spent three full seasons

Royal AM have announced the appointment of Khabo Zondo as the club's new head coach and the arrival of Samir Nurkovic.

Zondo has replaced Malawian mentor John Maduka who recently parted ways with Thwihli Thwahla after guiding the team to a third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League during the recent term.

The experienced local tactician will now take charge of Royal as they compete in the Caf Confederation Cup, MTN8, PSL as well as Nedbank Cup during the 2022-23 season.

Zondo has served as Mamelodi Sundowns' assistant coach and he has also taken charge of Lamontville Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic in the PSL.

Meanwhile, Nurkovic has joined Thwihli Thwahla on a free transfer having parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the recent season.

The Serbian marksman spent three years with Amakhosi and he helped the team finish second in the PSL during the 2019-20 term and he was nominated for the league's Player of the Season award.

Nurkovic headlines Royal's new signings with Andre de Jong, Khetukuthula Ndlovu and Ruzaign Gamildien having also joined the Durban-based club.

De Jong, who is a New Zealand international, was snapped up by Royal from their KwaZulu-Natal rivals AmaZulu FC.

While Ndlovu and Gamilden have both been signed by Thwihli Thwahla from Swallows as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign which is expected to start in August this year.