Zlatko Krmpotic appointed as new Polokwane City head coach

Rise and Shine can only complete the paperwork after their previous coach follows the correct procedures to terminate his respective contract

have unveiled a new coach in Zlatko Krmpotic ahead of the new Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign. The former Zesco United mentor replaces Jozef Vukusic.

The Serbian manager’s arrival has been confirmed by the club’s chairman Johnny Mogaladi, who stated he wants Vukusic to first terminate his deal rather than resign.

“He [Krmpotic] came to last year but never worked for any club, even though Royal Eagles were interested in him,” Mogaladi told Daily Sun .

“He refused on condition that he does not want to work for a club in the lower division,” added the chairman.

Krmpotic completed his move to Polokwane from Rwandan side APR FC Kigali after leading them to second-place in their league.

In addition, it is reported the club chairman wants Vukusic to follow the right procedure after discussing his status in the media.

Mogaladi and his former coach are scheduled to meet at the PSL offices in Parktown on 5 August.

“All I want him to do is to terminate his contract, and not resign. He has a contract, and he must sit down with me and discuss termination terms of his contract,” continued the club owner.

“We need to agree and sign on the dotted lines and shake hands that I don’t owe him, and he does not owe me. Otherwise, this matter might land with Fifa in the future, and I could be charged,” he concluded.

City was also in a battle with former coach Luc Eymael who left the club and joined Bloemfontein a few seasons ago, but Mogaladi successfully blocked the move.

The Polokwane-based outfit is set to open its PSL account with a clash against Black on Sunday, August 6 in Thohoyandou.

Assistant coach Bernard Molekwa will reportedly continue to prepare the side until Krmpotic’s paperwork is completed.