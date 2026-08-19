Zizo and Ben Jeddaia lead Al-Ahly's line-up against Barcelona: Imam Ashour left out

Houcine Ammouta, Hossam Aouar's replacement as Al Ahly coach, has named his side's official line-up to face Barcelona this evening at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Moroccan handed a starting role to new signing Soufiane Bendjedida as an out-and-out striker, with compatriot Achraf Bencharki and Taher Mohamed Taher operating on the flanks.

Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" leads the midfield alongside Ahmed Nabil "Koka" and Marwan Attia. Emam Ashour misses out, his future with the side surrounded by question marks.

Barcelona represent Al Ahly's toughest test of a Spanish training camp designed to sharpen the Red side ahead of the new season and their bid to return to the winners' podiums.

Next Sunday, Al Ahly open their Egyptian Premier League campaign against El Sharkia ENPPI.

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Al Ahly's full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobier.

Defence: Mohamed Hany, Hady Riad, Amr El Gazzar, Karim Fouad.

Midfield: Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", Marwan Attia, Ahmed Nabil "Koka".

Attack: Taher Mohamed Taher, Achraf Bencharki, Soufiane Bendjedida.