‘Ziyech retired but not tired’ - Chelsea winger’s Morocco return sparks mixed debate

The 29-year-old has been recalled to the Atlas Lions squad for build-up matches against China and Paraguay

A cross-section of supporters across Africa have described the return of winger Hakim Ziyech to the Morocco squad as good news for the country ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Despite announcing his retirement from the international scene after falling out with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic, the 29-year-old was handed a recall to the Atlas Lions' provisional squad by new tactician Walid Regragui for the upcoming friendly matches against Chile and Paraguay.

Ziyech decided to retire in February 2022 after he was overlooked by Halilhodzic for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

His return has left fans divided on social media, a section believing Regragui made the right call because Ziyech will add experience to the Morocco squad while others are against the decision.

“Retired but not tired, Ziyech return is good news for Morocco,” Uche Ferdinand opened the debate on Facebook while Adeola Issa opined: “Now that his enemy has left the national team, it natural and normal he returns back to the fold.”

Kano IV Govnor said: “Welcome back. No honour is greater than the national colours. Football club is a game of money before trophies but national team is for glory,” while mercy_paris7 explained his experience will come in handy for the Atlas Lions: “His experience is needed to add more depth to the squad.”

Adeniyi Olatunji also welcomed the decision by saying: “Ziyech is a good player; no country will drop him especially playing in a tough group in Qatar.”

Meanwhile, Bern Ayo led fans against the decision by Regragui: “They should make this retirement announcement of a thing a permanent move, in such a way that if a player announces he is retired he cannot come back afterwards,” he said adding: “It seems football players are so fond of abusing the word “retirement”.”

“I think this is a taboo, how could you retire and come back to play. Fifa must do something about it,” added Em Blem II.

The North Africans are pooled alongside Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Qatar.