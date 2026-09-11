The Brazilian press have lifted the lid on the financial terms of Hakim Ziyech's deal at Botafogo, a day after the club confirmed they had landed the Morocco international on a free transfer until the end of 2028 following his exit from Wydad Athletic Club.

Ziyech will pocket a fixed salary of around 850,000 Brazilian reals a month (165,000 dollars), according to several outlets in the country. That figure could climb to one million reals a month (195,000 dollars) should he hit the targets and incentives written into his contract.

Even then, his wages will not go beyond that one-million ceiling. He is likely to edge towards it only in the final year of the deal, depending on the bonuses he triggers.

His time at Wydad was brief. The playmaker featured in 16 matches, scoring nine goals and laying on two assists, before the move to Botafogo.

A fresh chapter now begins for the winger, who made his name at Ajax and later turned out for Chelsea, Galatasaray and Al-Duhail before landing in the Brazilian top flight.