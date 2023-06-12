Ziyech-led Morocco frustrated by Cape Verde ahead of Bafana Bafana clash

- Ziyech and Hakimi started for Atlas Lions
- Morocco and Bafana have qualified for Afcon finals
- Bafana will be seeking vengeance
WHAT HAPPENED?: The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly match played at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Morocco.
Coach Walid Regragui named a team that included international stars Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyechi who captained the North African giants.
However, the Blue Sharks were able to contain an Atlas Lions in front of a packed stadium.
PHOTOS:
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco used the match as preparation for their 2023 Afcon qualifier against Bafana Bafana.
The Atlas Lions are placed at the top of the Group K standings - two points above second-placed Bafana with both teams having already qualified for the finals.
Bafana will be looking to end their qualifying campaign with a win over Morocco who are scheduled to face Liberia in their final Group K game in September.
WHAT IS NEXT?: The game between Bafana and Morocco is set to take place at the iconic FNB Stadium.
SA will be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered against the Atlas Lions in a Group K game played in Morocco in June last year.