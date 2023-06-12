Ziyech-led Morocco frustrated by Cape Verde ahead of Bafana Bafana clash

Morocco were held by a stubborn Cape Verde side on Monday night ahead of the Atlas Lions' clash against South Africa on Saturday.

Ziyech and Hakimi started for Atlas Lions

Morocco and Bafana have qualified for Afcon finals

Bafana will be seeking vengeance

WHAT HAPPENED?: The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in an international friendly match played at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Morocco.

Coach Walid Regragui named a team that included international stars Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyechi who captained the North African giants.

However, the Blue Sharks were able to contain an Atlas Lions in front of a packed stadium.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco used the match as preparation for their 2023 Afcon qualifier against Bafana Bafana.

The Atlas Lions are placed at the top of the Group K standings - two points above second-placed Bafana with both teams having already qualified for the finals.

Bafana will be looking to end their qualifying campaign with a win over Morocco who are scheduled to face Liberia in their final Group K game in September.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The game between Bafana and Morocco is set to take place at the iconic FNB Stadium.

SA will be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered against the Atlas Lions in a Group K game played in Morocco in June last year.