Ziyech ‘deserved’ to start for Chelsea against Leicester City – Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confessed Hakim Ziyech deserved a starting role in the team’s 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Morocco international, who has managed five appearances in the top-flight so far in this campaign and is yet to score a goal, was introduced in the second half of the game played at King Power Stadium.

Ziyech replaced Mason Mount in the 63rd minute with the Blues leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante but he claimed an assist for the third goal scored by Christian Pulisic.

Tuchel has claimed Ziyech deserved to start in the game and was impressed for his contribution to the American's goal.

“I’m very happy also for Hakim, who deserved to start, that he was again involved with an assist,” Tuchel told the club’s official website.

On Pulisic, who also came on for Kai Havertz in the 62nd minute, Tuchel said: “It’s one of Christian's key qualities, to arrive exactly like that, not only in the box but also in the six-yard box. This is top-quality from him.

“He gives something of course in terms of sprints, repetitive sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but at the end of the attacks he is hungry to score, he arrives in the box and this is where we need players also, to be dangerous and to score.

'I’m very happy that, after a long time when he suffered from Coronavirus and injury, that he is back and decisive straight away.”

Tuchel further explained why Chelsea could have put the game to bed earlier by finding the third goal in the first half.

“We could have finished the game with a third one earlier,’ he said. ‘There are still things to improve, technical things, decision making, and conversion from our chances. But it was a good performance and we needed it, to get a deserved win and a clean sheet and we did deserve it,” Tuchel continued.

“I think we played a good game, a good away game, we have an excellent result so it’s a good mix, we created a lot of chances and half-chances, were a bit unlucky with the offside decisions, but I’m happy we created and never stopped creating and that was the key.

“You have to decide the game when it’s possible to decide. I thought we could be more precise, we could be more clinical in the last third in the first half because we played with such effort, we had such good ball recoveries high up the pitch, we were good in finding the spaces with the ball.”

Ziyech will hope to earn a start when Chelsea host Juventus in their Group H fixture in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.