Zitha Kwinika's obvious red card challenge should have resulted in an early shower according to former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani

The challenge:

The Chiefs defender was only given a yellow card by referee Alfred Jelly Chavani at the time to the surprise of everybody watching.

And now after the incident was reviewed on SABC Sports Soccerzone by Victor Hlungwani, former PSL referee has confirmed that a yellow card was the incorrect decision and Kwinika should have been sent off.

“He kicked Tashreeq Matthews at the back with excessive force and brutality endangering the safety of an opponent,” Hlungwani said.

“So, here he got a yellow card for this. This is serious foul play.

“It was supposed to be a red card not a yellow card,” he concluded.

Watch the analysis:



