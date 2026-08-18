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Zitha Kwinika Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Zitha Kwinika's obvious red card challenge should have resulted in an early shower according to former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Z. Kwinika
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Matthews

As everybody who has seen the challenge by the Kaizer Chiefs defender against Mamelodi Sundowns' Tashreeq Matthews knew as soon as they saw it, Soccerzone's Referee's Corner has confirmed that Amakhosi's 32-year-old should have been sent off instead of receiving a yellow card.

The challenge:

The Chiefs defender was only given a yellow card by referee Alfred Jelly Chavani at the time to the surprise of everybody watching.

And now after the incident was reviewed on SABC Sports Soccerzone by Victor Hlungwani, former PSL referee has confirmed that a yellow card was the incorrect decision and Kwinika should have been sent off.

“He kicked Tashreeq Matthews at the back with excessive force and brutality endangering the safety of an opponent,” Hlungwani said.

“So, here he got a yellow card for this. This is serious foul play.

“It was supposed to be a red card not a yellow card,” he concluded.

Watch the analysis:


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