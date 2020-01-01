Zinnbauer's tinkering hurts Orlando Pirates as Soweto Derby looms

Goal explains why the 50-year-old tactician's decision to shake things up in the starting eleven came back to bite him against Stellenbosch FC

A few eyebrows were raised when coach Josef Zinnbauer made five changes to his starting line-up ahead of ' clash with Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday night.

Siphesihle Ndlovu, who has slowly established himself as one of Pirates' key players, was surprisingly dropped by Zinnbauer after starting against FC last weekend.

The attacking midfielder picked up three successive Man of the Match accolades as Bucs secured wins over , Stellenbosch FC and between September and October 2020.

More teams

Ndlovu was replaced by Kabelo Dlamini in the starting line-up, but the left-footed playmaker failed to make an impact on the game and he was substituted during the half-time break.

Key defender Innocent Maela and first-choice goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands were also dropped by the German tactician as he looked to lead the Buccaneers to their first league win of the new season.

Sandilands, who was one of the best shot-stoppers in the league last season, was the reason why Bucs avoided a defeat against a resilient AmaZulu side by making some crucial saves, and was unfortunate to have found himself axed.

On Wednesday, Stellies' equalizing goal came after confusion in the Pirates box and poor marking, with debutant goalkeeper Richard Ofori having failed to organise his defence. An unmarked Nathan Sinkala duly scored from the blind spot.

This could have been avoided with Sandilands in goal, as he is one of the best keepers in the country when it comes to organising the defence and communicating with the backline.

There is no doubt that Ofori is a top quality shot-stopper, who has the ability to become the best keeper in the .

However, the international will need time to adjust and understand his new teammates at the Soweto giants.

Zinnbauer will surely have to recall Sandilands to the starting line-up when they face in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash on Saturday.

Sandilands' presence in goal gives the Pirates defence confidence, with the former Bafana Bafana international having kept three clean sheets in his last four competitive matches.

The decision to drop Maela and play Paseka Mako in the left-back position backfired as well, as the diminutive player was targeted by Stellenbosch throughout the match.

Most of Stellies' attacks came from the right-hand side, and they managed to score when Pako tried to dribble past two players in his own-half.

However, the former under-23 international lost possession and this led to the Sinkala's goal, which could have been avoided had Mako cleared his lines.

Mako also misplaced his passes and he struggled to contain Ashley Du Preez, who missed a sitter after being sent through on goal from the right-hand side.

Chiefs attackers Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Casto will be facing their chances against shaky Mako heading into this weekend's Soweto Derby encounter.

Article continues below

It would be wise for Zinnbauer to recall Maela to the starting line-up, as the tough-tackling player is arguably the best left-back in the country at the moment.

The 27-year-old brings stability, experience and solid defensive skill set to the Pirates defence, which is something they will need against Chiefs' deadly attack.

Zinnbauer needs to stop tinkering with the team and dropping key players, as this will put him under pressure as it affects the team's performance.