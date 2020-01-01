Zinnbauer's decision to rest Orlando Pirates midfield general Motshwari backfires

Goal explains how the absence of the box-to-box midfielder affected the Buccaneers against the Clever Boys

' starting line-up raised some eyebrows when it was announced ahead of their Nedbank Cup clash with on Sunday afternoon.

Bucs midfield maestro Ben Motshwari was a surprise omission from the team which started in the defeat to the Round of 32 match.

Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe both started in central midfield after coach Josef Zinnbauer decided to rest his first-choice midfielder Motshwari.

The move backfired as the Buccaneers looked disorganized in midfield during the 3-2 defeat on penalties following a 3-3 draw at Orlando Stadium.

Ndlovu and Makaringe, who are both attacking midfielders by trade, were put to the test defensively and they struggled while being bullied by the visitors.

Thabang Monare and Phathutshedzo Nange dominated the midfield battle, especially in the first half with Pirates conceding two goals, and they were forced to dig deep in the second half.

Ndlovu should have done better when he was easily outmuscled by Deon Hotto, who then went on to make it 2-0 to Wits heading into the half-time break after the visitors took advantage of Bucs' midfield frailties.

Zinnbauer had to make changes during the half-time break and he pulled out former playmaker Ndlovu, who was simply ineffective in the middle of the park on the day.

On the other hand, Makaringe had conceded a penalty which led to the opening goal, but he played much better in the second half with Wits sitting too deep, as they looked to hold on to their 2-0 lead.

The former Moroka Swallows playmaker plays his best football when there is a cover behind him in a form of a defensive midfielder and Motshwari has been flourishing in this role lately.

Motshwari has been a pillar of strength in the Bucs midfield since Zinnbauer's arrival last December and a key figure during the team's current nine-match unbeaten run in the .

The Soweto giants can now focus solely on the league after being dumped out of the South African , which was Pirates' only realistic chance of winning some silverware this season.

Zinnbauer cannot afford to have another experiment without Motshwari as Bucs look to mount a serious challenge for a top-three finish in the league.

