Zinnbauer working with 'external coaches' to prepare Orlando Pirates for PSL return

The Schwandor-born tactician has been in contact with other coaches to see how best he can get his team ready for the resumption of the season

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has revealed the team has been relying heavily on online technology to carry out their daily responsibilities.

The German mentor said their programme over the past two months has focused on a few aspects, which includes conditioning training and ball-mastery among others.

This is the first time Zinnbauer has opened up about how the club has been keeping busy since the suspension of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus.

More teams

"We rely a lot on online technology to carry out our daily sessions with the players. Our programme is focused on the following key components," Zinnbauer told the Pirates media team.

"Conditioning training and running programmes, ball-mastery sessions, team playing unit and [we have had] individual meetings to discuss the tactical elements of our game model."

The 49-year-old tactician added his Bucs players have been cooking and playing board games together to keep them socially connected.

"We have been cooking together, playing board games and we do what we can to keep our team socially connected," he said.

Zinnbauer further confirmed working with other external coaches to help them prepare for their return to the pitch.

"We have also been working with different external coaches to assist the team in preparation for our return to the field," added Zinnbauer.

"The players are working hard and we’re looking forward to being back on the field soon."

The PSL is yet to decide on what will happen to the current season following its suspension in mid-March.

Pirates still have seven league games to play before the end of the current campaign, and they are eight points behind log leaders and nemesis .

While Zinnbauer has always downplayed his side's chances of winning the league title this season, Bucs fans believe they can still dethrone Amakhosi and eventually lift the coveted trophy.

Article continues below

And for that reason, the majority of Pirates supporters are against the idea of handing their rivals the league trophy or even declaring the season null and void.

The PSL, together with the South African Football Association (Safa), are expected to submit their report to the government on the risks and measures for the possible return of football in in less than 14 days.

The government, led by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize in this regard, will then make a final decision on whether or not it's safe for football to resume any time soon.