Zinnbauer will win trophies with Orlando Pirates in new season - Mothibi

The retired striker urged the Bucs supporters to be patient with the 50-year-old tactician

Former centre forward James Mothibi is confident that the club's head coach Josef Zinnbauer will win trophies in the new 2020/21 campaign.

The German tactician revived the Buccaneers after taking over the reins from coach Rhulani Mokwena midway through the recent season.

Pirates secured a top-three finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Mothibi is aware that Zinnbauer will be under pressure to deliver in his first full campaign.

However, the Warrenton-born legend believes Zinnbauer will bring success to the club in the new season.

“When you sign with Orlando Pirates you already have pressure to deliver. It was his first season with the club," Mothibi told The Citizen.

"Let’s give him an opportunity to show us his coaching skills. I trust him and I trust that he will deliver two or three cups in the 2020/2021 season.

“I don’t want to say whether he will win the league, the Nedbank Cup or other trophies. But what I know is that it will be two or three cups.

"I trust him, and yes, he is under pressure. But all of us live under pressure in life.”

The last time Pirates won a major trophy was in 2014 when they lifted the Nedbank Cup after defeating the now-defunct in the final.

Mothibi, who also played for African Wanderers in the PSL, has urged the Bucs fans to be patient with the former Hamburger SV manager.

“The supporters need to be patient and understand that in football you get your dry season and you get your wet season [where you win a lot of trophies]," he added.

"The last five years have been a dry season at Pirates. Let’s hope that our coach will pray for the rain and make it wet [win cups at Pirates] at Orlando Pirates’ offices.”

Pirates will start the new season with a 2020 MTN8 quarter-final encounter against with the tournament set to commence on October 17.

The new league season will then start on October 24.

The Buccaneers will also compete in the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the PSL this past campaign.