Zinnbauer: Why former Orlando Pirates coach left his Buccaneers role

Former Orlando Pirates coach Joseph Zinnbauer has opened up about the time he spent in South Africa.

The 51-year-old spent a season and a half at Pirates before his surprise departure following their elimination from the MTN8 by Swallows FC at the beginning of this season.

Before his exit, the arrival of Mandla Ncikazi as part of his backroom staff fuelled speculation around Zinnbauer’s future.

After the defeat by Swallows it was rumoured he left due to pressure from his employers but the German has moved to clarify the situation.

“[I left Pirates] Mainly for family reasons. It is well known that my son had a serious accident so I just want to be with him more,” Zinnbauer told a German TV as per MTNFC.

“My wife and our youngest son did visit South Africa, but it wasn't often. The flights are long and during the pandemic, it was sometimes not possible to enter the country. I just wanted to be closer to my family again.”

During Zinnbauer’s time at Pirates, he was in charge of 68 games across all competitions, winning 35, drawing 20 and losing 13 matches.

He guided the club to the MTN8 title as well as reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

“It was nice, but not easy either because there is a regular turnover of top talent,” added Zinnbauer.

“However, the quality of the players is really good, which is often underestimated when you talk about Africa or South Africa. Youth training has mostly fallen by the wayside; you can't compare the South African youth academies with those in Germany.

“They're just starting to train young players, but it often takes four to five years for these guys to show up in the professional ranks.

“ I worked well with the staff. Pirates hadn't won a title in seven years and we were able to win the cup in the second year. We competed internationally too and were able to do well there as well.

“I was able to achieve a lot at a big club, a cult club that has real power in the country. The people there are hungry for success. But I wanted to take a break and be closer to my family again.”

Zinnbauer picked the Soweto Derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs as his best PSL experiences and he was involved in five of them, winning three and losing twice.

“Definitely the derbies against the Kaizer Chiefs, who are under pressure to win the championship every year. Similar to Bayern in Germany,” Zinnbauer continued.

“You can imagine the atmosphere. There is no fighting among the fans in South Africa, it is often a big family celebration. It was an amazing experience for me, also with new tactical systems and training concepts. The South Africa league is not to be underestimated. And I got to know different cultures.”

Since leaving Pirates, he is yet to get a job but he says there have been offers, including from the PSL and one to coach an African national team.

“It just has to fit. For me, foreign countries are also interesting,” he remarked.

“I've received three offers from South Africa and two offers as a national coach in Africa. Also in Germany and other European countries, I have had approaches.

"I am fresh and ready for a new club and a new challenge.”