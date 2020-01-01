Zinnbauer undecided on who will replace Orlando Pirates forward Mhango against Bidvest Wits

The German mentor is faced with a tough decision ahead of the clash between two former PSL champions

coach Josef Zinnbauer has admitted he is undecided on who will replace Frank Mhango on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are set to host fellow side in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

They will be without their talisman Mhango as the Malawi international is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season against last weekend.

“We know that Gabba (Mhango) is a big player for us at the moment but in the second line we have other players," Zinnbauer told the media.

"Now is the chance for those players who have been waiting for opportunities to take over from him."

Pirates have some depth in their attacking department with Tshegofatso Mabaso‚ Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga all itching for some game time.

“We are working very hard during our training sessions with the strikers and I hope to have a good hand in terms of picking the player who will replace Gabba," he added.

"I hope that I make a good decision by choosing the player who will make the goal.”

Zinnbauer could look to Mabasa, who has netted six goals in the PSL for Pirates this season including his strike against Wits earlier this season.

Zambian marksman Shonga is yet to find the back of the net this season, while his compatriot Mulenga has netted once this term.