Zinnbauer still needs to convince the Orlando Pirates faithful

The Sea Robbers are fifth on the table and are a hefty 15 points adrift of log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns

While not at the same level of crisis that Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in, Orlando Pirates have challenges of their own.

Cup competitions can sometimes 'lie'. In that they are not always a truthful reflection of a team's form or ability.

There's a certain amount of luck or good fortune which plays its part. Or in the MTN8 competition's case (a tournament Bucs won this season), a team only needs to win three or four matches (depending on the results of a two-legged semi-final) to lift the trophy.

Conversely, the league table hardly ever paints a false picture, certainly not once the latter stages are reached.

And in this regard, Bucs have underwhelmed. Based on their squad, their status and their ability to spend (relative to most other PSL clubs) big sums in the market, Pirates should be a lot closer to Sundowns.

Inconsistency has been the order of the day. In the league, only once this season (all the way back in the third and fourth matches of the 2020/ 21 campaign) have Pirates won consecutive matches.

And while the team has been hit quite hard by injuries, head coach Josef Zinnbauer has also not really settled on anything close to his best XI; there have also been a lot of unforced changes.

Upfront - the striker's department - has arguably been Bucs' biggest area of concern this term.

Again, injuries have played a big role. But Zinnbauer has also been reluctant to place his faith in strikers such as Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa, both of whom were left on the bench when Pirates lost 3-0 to Sundowns last weekend.

He spoke after the game about missing the experience of someone like Terrence Dzvukamanja, which made little sense as the Zimbabwean has contributed minimally in his first season with the Buccaneers.

Article continues below

Rather Zinnbauer should be looking to get more from Mhango, who was after all the joint top scorer in the PSL last term. Or from Mabasa, who has actually contributed well when he has played.

It’s key now, especially for Zinnbauer, if he wants to avoid the rumblings of disgruntled fans, that Bucs end the league season strongly.

That starts with tonight’s (Thursday 6 May) encounter with Black Leopards, a side which beat Bucs 2-0 in Thohoyandou in the first round. A poor result against the bottom-of-the-table side won’t help his cause.