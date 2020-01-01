Zinnbauer shifts focus to Mamelodi Sundowns after Orlando Pirates disappoint again

For the first time under the German, the Buccaneers have gone two straight league games without tasting victory

coach Josef Zinnbauer has expressed disappointment after his side failed to beat in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League match, but is already looking to their next fixture against .

The Buccaneers were held to a 0-0 draw at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to record their second successive match without winning a league game following the defeat by last weekend.

It's the first time Pirates have gone two league games without winning under Zinnbauer, who took charge in December, but the coach is already looking ahead to their next challenge.

“For me it’s a good game, next week, in 10 days, Sundowns are a top team and they play very good football,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport. “It's another game like today…we will do our best, we want points.

"It’s a special game, a top game for me in the league and we have to focus," he added. "I am happy we can play.”

While the German was naturally disappointed with his side's result on Saturday, he took positives from Bucs' performance.

“It was a tough game," he continued. "We knew this before, you see the field, the opponent was very aggressive in defending, we knew this,

“The performance from my team was not bad, we wanted three points, I think in the first half we had the chances we could score but in the second half you see they were blown away and it was not easy for the players.

"It’s an away game we have one point, we wanted three but it was ok. I was not happy with the result but we take one point and we prepare for the next game.”

With Kaizer Chiefs being defeated by , Pirates move eight points behind their fierce rivals, having played a game more.