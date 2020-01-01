Zinnbauer rues Orlando Pirates' second-half performance against Polokwane City

The former Hamburger SV coach feels that the Buccaneers are improving after they extended their unbeaten run to five matches

head coach Josef Zinnbauer was not happy with his side's second-half performance against .

The Buccaneers secured a 4-1 victory over Rise and Shine in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.



They raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time after Frank Mhango's hat-trick, but took their foot off the gas after the interval.

“This is the football we want to see. But we had two halves. We had the first and second half,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"The first was very good and the second not so good. But I understand a little bit the players, they had two games in three days.

Bucs came into the match having drawn 1-1 with Bloemfontein after failing to hold onto their lead in the second half.

“We have next weekend a very big game. But I hope the players understand me when I get tomorrow to comment on the second half,” he added.

However, the German tactician feels that his side is improving with the Buccaneers undefeated in three league matches under his guidance.

“First, we need a little bit of time. We are improving the team a little bit at the moment," he continued.

"And then, maybe the players (thought) we have four goals, we (can) go a little bit back and not so many steps.

“Then the opponent came because they have nothing to lose then it’s not so easy to come back in the game. That’s the thing."

Pirates' next league match will be against at Orlando Stadium on January 15.