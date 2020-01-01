Zinnbauer reveals how Orlando Pirates half-time team talk inspired win over AmaZulu

The 49-year-old explained that Bucs had to charge their system in order to overcome a stubborn Usuthu side

coach Josef Zinnbauer was pleased by his side's second-half performance against FC on Saturday evening.

The Soweto giants secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Usuthu in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes into the second half by Vincent Pule and Zinnbauer explained that the improved performance was down to a change in the system.

“The support was fantastic today. We didn’t come good in the first half,” Zinnbaeur told SuperSport TV.

"It wasn’t easy because the opponents changed a little bit the tactic against the ball because normally they have the high-pressure now they were waiting for us.

“It wasn’t so easy because normally we have a lot of space. But we changed the system a little bit at half-time."

The German tactician said a change in the system enabled the team to play its normal football and create chances.

“We went back to the normal Pirates system. It was good then because we created three or four big chances. When you don’t make the goal it’s always difficult in football,” he added

“We changed the system at halftime. The question I asked the guys, ‘Is this Pirates?’ The team came back and it was the normal football that we want, congratulations to my team."

Article continues below

The victory extended Pirates' winning run to four matches and they are also undefeated in their last eight games.

They will be looking to maintain their great form when they take on in the Eastern Cape on February 1.