Zinnbauer reveals how Orlando Pirates can end PSL title wait

The German tactician has urged the Buccaneers to do away with any complacency as they go in search of silverware this season

coach Jozef Zinnbauer believes it's possible for his side to win the Premier Soccer League title this season as long as they do away with the complacency that has undermined them in recent campaigns.

Pirates last won the league title in 2012, and Zinnbauer arrived at the club last December to assume the responsibility of ending the a trophy drought endured by the traditional South African giants.

The German feels that they have to put in maximum effort to claim trophies, a task which he says is not impossible, but only if the team's focus is right.

More teams

“All is possible in football. When you have a chance, you can win the league, the cup and Caf competition," Zinnabuer told the media as per IOL, "but you have to work hard, and that is the focus that we need in the team.

“You cannot say that when we have six to seven games, then we start by working and then we go back to being casual. It’s not possible this season. We have to fight and give a 100 percent effort in all the games.

"When we do that, we have a chance of winning the games and then titles.”

In preparing for next season, Zinnbauer has signed the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Wayde Jooste and Thabang Monare as free agents, all froim .

After finishing third on the standings, which qualified them for the Caf Confederation Cup, Zinnbauer is preparing his side for the challenge in Africa, a quest that he is relishing.

“When we have seven to eight weeks of pre-season, we can see what is happening with the new players: with the time of integration at the club and new environment," said Zinnbauer. "We don’t forget that.

“At this point it’s important that they feel at home here. So, it’s important that we find each other quickly.

"From there, we’ll be able to get good results from [the Caf Confederation Cup] and other competitions that we have.”

Article continues below

Pirates kick off their season with an MTN8 quarter-final date against .

“Cape Town City is a good team,” said Zinnbauer, looking ahead to the weekend's bout. "It’s not a team that we can easily beat.

"We need a 100 percent focus. We need to dictate the game from the start.”