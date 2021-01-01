'Why it's not the same' - Zinnbauer questions Orlando Pirates players' attitude after Stellenbosch FC draw

The 51-year-old tactician pointed out that some of his charges are tired with Bucs set to take on Casablanca at Orlando Stadium this weekend

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer was not pleased with the attitude of his players following the team's draw with Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buccaneers came into the clash having secured a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Black Leopards in a PSL match last week, but they could not replicate the same form as they drew 0-0 with Stellies in another league clash.

Zinnbauer began by discussing how injuries to some of his key players have affected the team's performance with the Buccaneers having won just one of their last six competitive matches.

"We can always talk about excuses but yes as a coach you have competition at training and more competition in the games," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"Special players, yes, [Thembinkosi] Lorch, [Thabang] Monare, we have a lot of players and also players who were out for a long time.

"But we cannot change the football, we have to look forward and we hope next week the players come back, we discussed this all week, we're happy the player is coming back."

The German tactician indicated that some of his players are struggling with tiredness and he was forced to substitute Abel Mabaso and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who have been regulars in recent months.

"But at the moment we have to play, we're strong enough, we're good enough for winning a game like this but if you don't have the attitude before the game," he continued.

"And you think all is running before the game, I explained this before, it's not possible [to win]. If you have self-confidence before the game like this then go forward, not trap the ball and go back, no go-forward.

Give them the pressure, this was the plan, maybe other players are tired.

"[Abel] Mabaso he had a feeling at half-time maybe tired, [Siphesihle] Ndlovu he had long games now in a row at the moment we'll have to wait for other players then we can change".

"Yes, it's always, you see last week the performance was top and three days later it's bad, this is the question we ask always as a coach, why it's not the same."

Zinnbauer is hoping his charges will produce a better performance when they take on Moroccan powerhouse Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg game on Sunday.

"It was the same team [that won against Black Leopards], now, in comes [Paseka Mako], he makes a top performance. The same team that played against Leopards, self-confidence, good performance, top final third [entries]," he added.

"But today we missed this but it's football, it changes, we look forward. We look forward to Sunday, we need a win there, it's important we get the head up for the players. They want [to win] at the moment they are always changing the performance."