Zinnbauer: Orlando Pirates want Caf Confederation Cup title for the supporters

Bucs won the Caf Champions League in 1995 but lost in the final of the same competition in 2013 and also lost the 2015 Confederation Cup final

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer seems to be getting cautiously optimistic about the possibility of challenging for continental silverware in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In what has already been an arduous seven-game pan-African campaign, a belief is starting to build in the Bucs camp and this was underlined with their emphatic 3-0 win over Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

That result left them with eight points from four of their six Group A games, and in with a very good shot at a top-two finish, and advancement to the quarter-finals.

With Nigerian side Enyimba and ES Setif of Algeria also in the group – two clubs with plenty of Caf pedigree - nothing can be taken for granted.

“We have to focus on the next games. If you have the chance to get to the quarter-finals, then we have to do this.” Zinnbauer told the media after Sunday’s home win.

"We have a lot of work. We have not always the best performance, but in football you know it's always the results that's important. Sometimes you have a good performance and lose.

"It's better to find a better situation, but we go for Africa, for South Africa.

“We have a chance and we want this for South Africa. We want this for the club, we want this for the supporters, we have now a chance for the next step and now our supporters are very happy.”

Pirates’ other three results have been a 0-0 away draw with Al Ahli, a 2-1 home win over Enyimba, and a 0-0 draw away to Setif.

"A few weeks ago I said we have maybe one of the best groups in this tournament,” Zinnbauer continued.

“And now we can go forward, we can maybe get the first or the second place, it's possible.

"But there are more games, in these games you have the full concentration and then we are happy to come in the quarter-finals.

"Then you see what's happened in the other groups - it's very good teams in the first and the second place, but our group is maybe one of the strongest. We are unbeaten in the moment and I hope we go forwards.”