Zinnbauer optimistic with how his Orlando Pirates squad is shaping up

The Buccaneers have shown resilience in terms of overcoming injury setbacks and also showed character with a late winner on Saturday evening

There was quite a bit for head coach Josef Zinnbauer to be excited about following the weekend win over SuperSport United.

The Sea Robbers emerged 2-1 victors in a tight game at the Orlando Stadium, thanks to an 87th-minute winner by Tshegofatso Mabasa, who came off the bench to make his return from injury.

Earlier, Zakhele Lepasa had equalised from the penalty spot after SuperSport had taken the lead through Teboho Mokoena.

Pirates have not been without their challenges this season in terms of injuries, including Mabasa, Gabadinho Mhango, Thembinkosi Lorch and Bongani Sam.

And on Saturday there was another setback when Vincent Pule was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Yes despite these setbacks, and despite having to integrate a host of new signings into the team. Bucs have remained fluent and seem united, well-drilled and organized.

Zinnbauer is pleased with the squad depth he has and also with the spirit in the team.

"We have good players," the German said in his post-match interview with SuperSport.

"[Nkanyiso] Zungu comes in, Collins [Makgaka] comes in, Terrence [Dzvukamanja] comes in. We have now a good squad and we believe on the results. Till the last minutes they believe on scoring and this is what we need.

"We have a strong squad at the moment but we need a little time, we saw it - the new players we cannot work with each other in the last two weeks, the international players was not here.

"We needed a bit of time - we have a lot of new players. But we have the results now, we believe in us, and now we get the results, this is what we need and we have the quality."

He still thinks though that Pirates can do better in the final third and that a little more composure is needed.

"We have to be a little more calm in the final pass, in the shooting. We have opportunities, not top opportunities, but the last ball, the final pass was not exactly what we need," Zinnbauer said.

Pirates are third on the table with eight points from four matches. Their next game is against FC, at home on Wednesday night.