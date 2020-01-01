Zinnbauer not interested in PSL log as Orlando Pirates take aim at Black Leopards

The retired midfielder insists Bucs should only focus on winning their games not the league title race

coach Josef Zinnbauer is not interested in their position on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log.



The Soweto giants, who have been revitalized under the German mentor, climbed up to the second spot on the league standings after defeating 2-1 on Saturday.

Zinnbauer is aware that his side will slip down on the standings if the likes of and win their games in hand.

“Number two? It’s for a moment," Zinnbauer said on Far Past.

"We know the other teams are not on the same number of games as us. They are a few games behind us, should they win then number two is done and settled."

Pirates are nine points behind the log leaders, , who have a game in hand as they were inactive this weekend.

The 50-year-old tactician is only focused on their upcoming league match which is against relegation-threatened Black on Sunday, February 16.

“But for me, it’s important that we play the next game (against Black Leopards) very well and we have the next chance and we get three points and that’s important for us. It’s a moment, it’s a picture, not more," he added.

Zinnbauer is familiar with Leopards having started his tenure as Pirates coach with a 3-1 victory over Lidoda Duvha two months ago.

Prior to their clash with Leopards, Bucs will take on Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on February 9.