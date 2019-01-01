Zinnbauer needs to win Orlando Pirates trophies - Mbele

Six previous coaches have failed to guide the Sea Robbers to a major trophy

New coach Josef Zinnbauer has arrived at the Soweto giants to deliver trophies, club administrative manager Floyd Mbele has stated.

While it might be too late for the German mentor to rescue Pirates’ waning league fortunes this season, it would be a must for him to win the league title next term.

The last major competition won by the Buccaneers was the 2014 Nedbank Cup under Vladimir Vermezovic and since then, six coaches have failed to help the club to any title.

Zinnbauer takes over at the Soweto giants who also last won the Premier Soccer League ( ) title in 2012 under then interim coach Augusto Palacios.

Mbele did not mince his words on what the club expects from Zinnbauer.

“At a big club like Orlando Pirates the mandate is always the same. You don’t have to explain the mandate. You need to come to win trophies. That’s what the club is about,” Mbele said as per IOL.

The Soweto giants however still have a chance to finish the league as runners-up this season as they are just seven points behind second-placed SuperSport United who have played a game more.

That presents Pirates with a chance to compete in next season’s Caf .

’s premier club knockout tournament, the Nedbank Cup, is another trophy which Pirates have to play for and it hands them with an opportunity to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Zinnbauer might need to sign new players during the January transfer window to realise a strong finish to the season.

On helping the new coach beef up his squad, Mbele has not been obvious.

“We will look to that [transfer business],” Mbele said.

“Let us give the new coach an opportunity to settle and then we will discuss which players he wants to keep. But with the squad that we have, pound for pound we can compete on all fronts.”

Zinnbauer is expected to take charge of his first league game as Pirates coach against Black on December 21, although that is subject to him obtaining a work permit before that game.