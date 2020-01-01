MTN8: Orlando Pirates need players who are calm against Bloemfontein Celtic - Zinnbauer

The German is well aware that his side could be facing opponents who have fresher legs due to their rotation policy

coach Josef Zinnbauer had demanded he needs calm and experienced players to deal with rested Bloemfontein players in Saturday’s MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Celtic have been shuffling players between domestic competitions and Caf Confederation Cup games.

This leaves a likelihood of coach John Maduka fielding, against Pirates, players who were inactive in the past two weeks when they were involved in Africa.

But Zinnbauer, who has not been tinkering much with his squad, says he is aware of this challenge.

“We have information about other clubs, they make a lot of changes, but they save the moment to play us. We know this but it’s okay for us, we know what to do,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“It’s not special to Celtic but most teams. We have to see what happens on game day, what the line-up is like and the bench, then you get more information. But it’s right the changes they made in their squad for the past two weeks.

“Focus is on us and not Celtic alone. Yes, it’s right to analyse Celtic but we [also] have to focus on what we do with the ball. We need freshness and Celtic have saved minutes for the players [for the final by not using them in their last two games]. They are very fresh for this game."

Besides Celtic rotating their players, Zinnbauer speaks highly about their opponents who are in their second major final inside three months after losing the Nedbank Cup decider to in September.

"We know the coach of Celtic is doing some good work. It is not the first time he is in the final. It is not easy to find solutions against Celtic. They are always dangerous," said Zinnbauer.

“But the freshness isn’t important for me. What is important is to find the right players who are calm, who find spaces in the right direction. This is the solution [for us]. It’s just 90 minutes or a little bit more, so we need players who are calm, who have experience like Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo].”

Zinnbauer has hinted at fielding utility player Thabiso Monyane who is returning from injury in what could offer him the freshness he is demanding.

Also, Congolese forward Jean-Marc Makusu could provide another fresh dimension if he is allowed to play.

Abel Mabaso and Thembinkosi Lorch remain on the sidelines injured.