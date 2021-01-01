Zinnbauer laments Orlando Pirates' decision making following Golden Arrows draw

Bongani Sam caused the Abafana Bes'thende defence all sorts of problems, but he was surprisingly substituted on the hour-mark

head coach Josef Zinnbauer lamented his side's decision making following their clash with Lamontville on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants were held to a 0-0 draw by Abafana Bes'thende in a match which took place at Orlando Stadium.

Zinnbauer watched on as his charges were let down by some indecisiveness in the final third against Abafana Bes'thende.

"Tough game, a lot of work but not the luck that we need, in the first half a lot of playing close the box," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"But the final ball was not correct, a lot of turnover overload on the side, overload inside the box but the final pass not correct.

"The second-half both sides running, both teams looking for three points we tried we did not have the luck we need, we scored but offside.

"We also had a good situation to score from a cross but it's always a step too late, then you get a draw.

"We wanted three points, it's not a discussion for us, the team works but we did not get the results that we want."

Zinnbauer handed Bongani Sam his first start of the season in the league and the 23-year-old left-back was arguably Pirates' best player in the first half.

The German tactician explained why decided to withdraw the under-23 international after his impressive performance.

"The subs - Sam had a good game but a lot of time [not playing], he was a little bit tired and we changed," the former FC St Gallen head coach added.

"We got a bit of freshness, with Hotto more power up front, the subs were okay but we didn't have the luck that we need.

"I cannot say the team is not working but we did not have the luck to get the goal for a win.

"You have to play, work on it, it's coming, it's football. You try it, you have chances and you don't score.

"The opponent had the same problem, they had opportunities. You have opportunities and you don't score you cannot win."

Pirates will be in action this weekend as they take on at Harry Gwala Stadium in a PSL match on Saturday.