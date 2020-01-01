Zinnbauer hails Orlando Pirates' hunger and performance after MTN8 triumph

The 50-year-old dedicated the win to his son Fabio and also thanked the club's management after ending Bucs' six-year trophy drought

head coach Josef Zinnbauer was impressed by his side's hunger and performance in the 2020 MTN8 final on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers came back to defeat Bloemfontein 2-1 in the final with first-half substitute Thembinkosi Lorch scoring the winning goal.

Ben Motshwari was named Man of the Match after producing a solid performance in midfield in a match which was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"I think [it was a] difficult game. It's not easy when you concede in the second minute or first minute but we came back quickly," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"We had a good first half, had chances. Second half we were in control, then you saw Lorch, Ben, were top today, it was a team effort today.

"Then we scored a second goal and we defended which is normal, but also we had a lot of counter-attacks. We had a little bit of luck in the last minute, [Richard] Ofori made a good save," he continued.

"It was a good game. We have a title. Thank you to the chairman, thank you to Irvin [Khoza and] Floyd [Mbele]. Thank you to the team."

Lorch replaced Thabang Monare, who had picked up an injury six minutes before the half-hour mark and Zinnbauer explained why the central midfielder started the match.

"We had a lot of different games and today we deserved to win this game. Monare is an experienced player and we wanted his experience," he said.

"Lorch came in and brought more offence into the game. I hope Monare doesn't have such a serious problem with his knee.

"I've learnt a lot since being here. It's a good experience for both me and the team. We are happy. We have a title. It's important for us. It's important for the supporters."

The German tactician dedicated the win to his son Fabio Zinnbauer, who was reportedly involved in a car accident last month and he also praised his charges' hunger.

"They were so hungry for a title and I think nine years ago we last won the MTN8 and now we have done it again," he added.

"This is for my son, Fabio. I thank God for this game, but I hope you give me my son back."

Pirates will face in a match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.