Zinnbauer: German resigns as Orlando Pirates coach after Moroka Swallows loss

The tactician has left the Bucs after they lost their MTN8 clash against their original Soweto derby foes Swallows over the weekend

Josef Zinnbauer has resigned as Orlando Pirates head coach after suffering a 2-1 loss to Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-final game on Saturday.

Zinnbauer, who has been under consistent criticism since last season, has now tendered his resignation just one game into the 2021/22 season.

"I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end," said the 51-year-old German in a statement released by Pirates.



"I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

"I have spent the last two years away from my family and, for this reason, I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future."

He is leaving the Soweto giants after leading them to 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 losses and the Bucs wished him the best in his next move: "On behalf of the Club, we would like to wish Mr Zinnbauer all the best in his future endeavours," Pirates said.

Pirates have not announced who will take charge of the team either temporarily or on a permanent basis following the resignation of the coach.

Zinnbauer was appointed Pirates head coach in December 2019 and his arrival saw the club stabilize their poor results and start climbing back up the table to an eventual third place finish in the PSL that season.



In the 20/21 season he matched that third place finish in the PSL and ended a six year trophy drought when he delivered the MTN8 title in December 2020, he also led the Soweto heavyweights to the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final stage.

Although the club has not yet indicated the way forward for Zinnbauer's successor, Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, who worked as assistants to the German, are expected to be in charge until a new appointment is made.