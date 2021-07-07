Zinnbauer's future 'delicately' poised as Orlando Pirates confirm Ncikazi's role

The Bucs official explained why the four-time PSL champions added a new coach to the European tactician's technical team

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer is in a 'delicate situation' at the Soweto giants according to the club's administrative manager Floyd Mbele.

The German tactician's future at the Houghton-based giants is reportedly uncertain after the Buccaneers endured a disappointing PSL campaign by their own high standards and an embarrassing exit from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Bucs were booted out of Africa's secondary club tournament after they were thumped 4-0 by Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca in May this year and the Soweto giants then failed to qualify for next season's Caf Champions League following a third-place finish in the PSL.

Mbele confirmed that Zinnbauer is back in South Africa to lead the club into pre-season with the team having begun training this week.

“The team is back in pre-season. Today we were doing Covid testing. It’s important that we adhere to the regulations and also play our part," Mbele told SAFM.

"Coach JZ is also back, he came back last week and will lead pre-season training."

The addition of former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach to the Pirates technical team last month added fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding Zinnbauer's future at Bucs.

It has been rumoured that Pirates are seriously considering firing Zinnbauer then replace him with current Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela.

Mbele insisted that Ncikazi will work with Fadlu Davids as one of Zinnbauer's two assistants.

“Pirates have always had a coach and two assistant coaches, even in the days of Micho. That’s why we brought coach Ncikazi," he continued.

“We didn’t want to make wholesale changes, but with hindsight, it’s important that we tackle the battle differently this time.”

However, Mbele went on to state that it is a 'delicate situation' that could change.

“Right now, that’s how the situation is but it could change at any moment. It’s a delicate situation,” the long-serving Pirates administrator added.

“Zinnbauer is still employed by the club and for now, he will lead the team. It's fluid, that’s what I can say.”